Wix workforce grew 50% in 2020

Israel 1 April 2021 16:05 (UTC+04:00)
Israeli cloud based web development services company Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) 20-F expanded annual report for 2020 reveals that the company workforce grew 50% last year from 3,071 to 4,628 (of whom 3,934 are in Israel).

The 110% rise in Wix's share price persuaded employees to exercise share options worth $697 million that had been given at an average price of $12.60 per share, while the share was being traded at $212 per share. At the end of 2020, employees still held 2.8 million options to be exercised worth $625 million.

Wix, which helps small and medium sized businesses build and manage websites, reported that the salary cost of CEO Avishai Abrahami was $2.3 million in 2020 including $2 million in equity remuneration. Four other senior executives: president Nir Zohar, CFO Lior Shemesh, VP marketing Omer Shai, and VP R&D Yaniv Even-Haim received annual remuneration between $1.2 million and $1.8 million in 2020.

