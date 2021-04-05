Average salary in Israel up 10.5% in January

The average monthly salary in Israel in January 2021 was NIS 11,953, up 10.5% from NIS 10,821 in January 2020 but down from NIS 12,382 in December 2020, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

However, the January 2021 salary figures were influenced by the third lockdown when hundreds of thousands of people in low paying jobs in the retail, catering and hospitality sectors were put on unpaid leave and thus not included in the salary figures.

The number of people in salaried jobs in January 2021 was down 15.4% from January 2020. The number of employees in hospitality and catering fell 69%, entertainment 58.1%, and commerce 23.7%.

In high-tech, the country's best paid sector, which employs 9.2% of Israel's work force, the average monthly salary in January 2021 was NIS 25,598, up 4.6% from January 2020 but down 5.6% from December 2020.