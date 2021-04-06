Israel reports 353 new COVID-19 cases, 834,563 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 353 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total infections in the country to 834,563, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus rose by two to 6,245, while the number of patients in serious conditions decreased from 344 to 323, out of the 489 hospitalized patients.

This is the lowest number of patients in serious conditions in Israel since Dec. 10, 2020 when it stood at 320.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 823,280 with 665 newly recovered cases being added, while the number of active cases decreased to 5,038.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel surpassed 5.27 million, or 56.7 percent of its total population, after the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The country's COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, increased from 0.66 to 0.71.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast the COVID-19 is spreading, as an R number greater than 1 means that the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time.