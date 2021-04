On Independence Day eve Israel's population over 9.3m

Israel's population has reached 9.327 million on the eve of Israel's 73rd Independence Day, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

The population has grown by 1.5% or 137,000 since last Independence Day. Over the year, 167,000 babies were born, 16,300 people immigrated to Israel and 50,000 people died.

The Central Bureau of Statistics projects that Israel's population will reach 11.1 million by 2030, 13.2 million by 2040, and 15.2 million by 2048, which will be the country's 100th anniversary. Israel's is a young country by OECD standards with 28.1% of the population aged 14 or below, while the OECD average is 18%. Israel's over 65 population comprises 12% of the country, compared with the OECD average of 17%.