Wix launches mobile app to expand customer base

Israeli cloud based web development services company Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) today launched a mobile app designed to expand its customer base. Wix announced the launch of Spaces, a native mobile app for customers to engage and transact with businesses built on Wix, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Wix, led by CEO Avishai Abrahami, allows small and medium-sized businesses to easily set up and manage websites. Every user creating an online presence on the Wix platform has automatic access to Spaces by Wix. With just a few clicks, Wix users can create the mobile app experience specific to their business needs and invite customers to join as community members. Members are able to purchase products and services, book classes or appointments, read and share blog posts, join interest groups or forums and receive live updates, all through the mobile app.

In the US, according to Wix data, 70% of business owners’ customers interact through mobile.

Wix SVP, mobile app market and strategic products Ronny Elkayam said, "We’re constantly building tools to serve our users and their customers’ needs. We saw huge demand from our users’ customers for a native app experience to communicate with businesses built on Wix. Spaces by Wix provides a convenient way for customers, readers, loyal members and fans to communicate and transact with Wix business owners and other community members. Businesses that offer a native application capability for their customers are gaining more engagement and activity, which is proven to lead to higher customer satisfaction, loyalty and ultimately increased sales and revenue."

Wix share price is currently down 0.39% on Nasdaq at $287.94, giving a market cap of $16.242 billion.