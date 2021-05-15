All international airlines halt air service with Israel
All international airlines performing flights to Israel have stopped air service with this country for safety reasons due to continued missile strikes from the Gaza Strip, Trend reports citing TASS.
According to Israel’s state radio Kan, the airlines from the UAE were among the last ones to suspend the flights to Israel.
