Israel delivers 120 strikes at targets in Gaza Strip over past day

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has delivered 120 strikes at various targets in the Gaza Strip, including ten rocket launchers, over the past 24 hours, the Times of Israel said on Tuesday, citing IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to Zilberman, several strikes were delivered "in the affluent Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City, home to many Hamas leaders." He also said that Israeli forces were getting prepared to strike "new locations" in the coming night.

Israel and Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip have been exchanging missile strikes since May 10, following an outburst of unrest near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May.