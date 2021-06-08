Israel's car imports jump 47.5 pct in Jan.-May: report

The number of private vehicles imported to Israel in the first five months of 2021 jumped by 47.5 percent year on year, according to a report released by the Israel Tax Authority on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The report said that 101,228 vehicles were imported to Israel in January-May this year, higher than the 68,636 in the same period of 2020.

In May alone, there was a 240.7-percent increase in private vehicle imports to Israel, from 7,088 in May 2020 to 24,151 last month.

The sharp rise is partly due to the completion of vehicle imports in May after lower vehicle supplies in 2020 due to a worldwide shortage in new car parts amid the coronavirus crisis, the authority explained.