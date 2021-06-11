Kubernetes troubleshooting co Komodor raises $21m

Israel Kubernetes troubleshooting platform Komodor today announced the completion of a $21Million Series A financing round led by Accel, with follow-up angel investments from Jason Warner, Sri Viswanath, Atlassian, Tomer Levy, Amir Jerbi and others. The company previously raised $4 million in seed funding from NFX Capital, Pitango First, and OldSlip Group, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Komodor's platform streamlines Kubernetes troubleshooting by offering a unified view of all events across the entire Kubernetes stack, providing developers, operations, and on-call teams with the context and the actionable insights they need to solve issues efficiently and independently. Komodor automatically constructs a coherent view of relevant deploys, configuration changes, dependencies, metrics, and past incidents. It also seamlessly integrates data from cloud providers, source controls, CI/CD tools, databases, underlying infrastructure, monitoring tools, and incident response platforms.

Komodor cofounder and CTO Itiel Shwartz said, "We’ve built the quickest way to understand changes within Kubernetes. This change intelligence comes from a deep integration with Kubernetes, combined with other data points across a developer’s existing stack, that provides a coherent view of Kubernetes that wasn’t possible before."

Komodor cofounder and CEO Ben Ofiri added, "Komodor enables every developer to become a confident technical leader. Our customers are deploying faster because they have all of the relevant context they need when troubleshooting Kubernetes."