Israeli PM urges teens to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday urged teenagers to get vaccinated amid rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases due to a local outbreak of the Delta variant, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Go out today and get vaccinated," Bennett said at the beginning of his weekly cabinet meeting, referring to youths older than 12.

The vaccination speed has tripled over the past week from about 3,000 people a day to about 10,000, according to Bennett.

However, he said it was not enough. "We now want to triple once more and reach 30,000 a day, and that is possible," he said.

Bennett also said that the government has appointed Roni Numa, a former army general, to manage the country's border crossing and prevent the entrance of infected individuals.