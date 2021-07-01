Israel's active COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel rose from 1,882 to 2,054, the highest since April 20, said the Israeli Ministry of Health on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It reported 285 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 842,062.

The death toll from the virus remained unchanged at 6,429, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 26 to 27.

The total recoveries from the disease in Israel rose to 833,579 after 13 newly recovered cases were added, the ministry said.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel surpassed 5.6 million, or 60 percent of its total population, it added.