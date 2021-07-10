Israel says foils attempt to smuggle weapons from Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Police have thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons from Lebanon, the IDF said in a statement on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The attempt took place on Friday night across the Lebanese border in the area of the village Ghajar in the northwest of the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, according to the IDF statement.

The confiscated weapons include 43 guns worth millions of shekels, the IDF added. According to Israel's state-owned Kan TV news, the seized guns are worth 2.7 million new shekels (830,000 U.S. dollars).

The IDF said it is examining the possibility that the smuggling attempt was carried out with the help of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, and is investigating, along with the Israeli police, the perpetrators of the smuggling attempt.

"IDF troops monitor everything that happens along the border and work extensively to combat the phenomenon of drug and weapon smuggling attempts," the IDF said.

In a previous weapon smuggling attempt on the Lebanese border in early June, 15 guns and dozens of kg of drugs worth about 2 million shekels in total were confiscated by Israel.