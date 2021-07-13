Leviathan partners advance fifth well drilling to 2022

Next year, the three partners in the Leviathan natural gas reservoir will invest $248 million in drilling a fifth production well in the reservoir. The drilling, Leviathan 8, will be carried out in the Leviathan North area, about 130 kilometers west of Haifa, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Drilling the Leviathan 8 well will take about four months. It will join the four existing wells, and its purpose is to improve redundancy in the reservoir.

The Leviathan gas reservoir is held by Delek Drilling (45.34%), US company Chevron (39.66%), and Ratio Oil and Gas (15%). Chevron is the operator of the reservoir (after its acquisition of Noble Energy). The investment in the drilling will divided between the partners in accordance with the sizes of their holdings.

The sea depth at the drilling site is 1,620 meters. The planned final depth of the drilling is 5,300 meters below the surface.

Delek Drilling reported that Chevron, as operator, recommended bringing the additional production drilling forward to 2022 in the light of the high demand for gas from the reservoir in the first half of 2021. The drilling was originally planned to take later. It will be carried out by the Stena Forth drill ship, which according to Chevron meets the requirements of the Petroleum Commissioner in the Ministry of Energy and of the Ministry of Environmental Protection.