Israel reports 1,198 new COVID-19 cases

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 1,198 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally in the country to 847,525, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel increased by 734 to 4,831, the highest since April 6.

The death toll from the virus in Israel rose by one to 6,439, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 47 to 45.

The total recoveries from the disease climbed to 836,255 after 463 newly recovered cases were added.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 5.73 million, or 61.4 percent of its total population.

Israel has vaccinated 172,000 teenagers aged between 12 and 15, or 30.3 percent of the age group.

Meanwhile, 88 percent of people aged 50 and above in Israel, or about 2.16 million, have been vaccinated.