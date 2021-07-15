Record number of new homes in Israel purchased in May

In another indication that Israel's real estate market is booming as never before, 5,313 new homes were purchased in May, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, an all-time record for one month, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

May's figure was 60% higher than the average number of new homes bought in 2020 and 90% higher than the average number of new homes bought in 2019, and triple the average number of new homes bought each month in 2018. Since May 2020, the number of new homes bought has risen by an average of 2.3% each month.

At the current rate a record 50,000 new homes will be sold in Israel this year.

Ashkelon remains the city where most new homes are sold. Between March and May, 1,164 new homes were bought in Ashkelon, 849 new homes were bought in Tel Aviv, 849 new homes were bought in Jerusalem and 516 new homes were bought in Ramat Gan.