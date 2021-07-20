Israel reports 1,237 new COVID-19 cases, 852,745 in total
Israel's Ministry of Health reported 1,237 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total tally in the country to 852,745, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel increased to 7,369, the highest since March 30.
The death toll from the virus in Israel rose by two to 6,450, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 61 to 60, said the ministry.
The total recoveries from the disease climbed to 838,926 after 464 newly recovered cases were added.
The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel reached nearly 5.75 million, or 61.6 percent of its total population.
The Israel Defense Forces said the number of active cases among Israeli soldiers increased to 164 from zero on May 2.
Latest
Armenian Armed Forces fire at positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Nakhchivan - Defense Ministry
French president will use 'Armenian' card in any manner to raise electoral sympathies - Russian expert
PM Modi congratulates Nepal PM for winning vote of confidence, says looks forward to working with him
Ahead of COVID-19 third wave, Indian government prepares 30-day buffer stock of essential medicines: Report