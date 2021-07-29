Israeli remote IT management co Atera raises $77m

Israeli remote IT management company Atera today announced the completion of a $77 million Series B financing round led by General Atlantic, with participation from previous investor K1 Investment Management. This latest investment will be used for global expansion and product development to serve cloud-based technology. Atera has raised over $100 million, and the Series B round was at a valuation of over $500 million, tripling the company's valuation in less than a year, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

The Tel Aviv-based company has developed an all-in-one platform that combines remote monitoring and management (RMM) with help desk, reporting, and operations management in a single intuitive system. Atera's platform enables managed service providers and IT departments to meet the challenges in a constantly changing IT environment. The company says that its technology enables IT professionals to shift from a reactive model to become proactive problem solvers, both in the office and remotely.

Atera now has over 7,000 customers worldwide in over 90 countries. Having earned widespread industry recognition, Atera has grown rapidly as the global business economy pivots towards a remote workforce, a landscape in which Atera’s accessible, easy-to-use platform is needed more than ever before. The company has 110 employees, 90 of them in Israel.

Atera founder and CEO Gil Pekelman said, "The global ecosystem has changed, and the need for the fast and easy deployment of IT services is more critical than ever to keep businesses running smoothly. To meet this new reality, we are investing even more into our research, development, and innovation efforts to enhance and accelerate the product offerings and features our customers need most. We are dedicated to upgrading our platform both to better serve our customers but to likewise provide them with the ability to seamlessly scale their business and IT management offerings, friction-free."