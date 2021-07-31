Israel reports 2,280 new COVID-19 cases

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 2,280 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 871,343, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Israel rose by three to 6,469, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 151 to 168, the ministry said.

The total recoveries from the virus in Israel climbed to 848,474 after 1,398 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases rose to 16,400, the highest since March 20.

The number of people who have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Israel surpassed 5.78 million, or 62 percent of its total population, while over 5.37 million people have been vaccinated with the second dose.

Earlier on Friday, Israel banned its citizens from traveling to Britain, Georgia, Cyprus and Turkey. The country has already banned its citizens from traveling to Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Spain and Kyrgyzstan unless they can obtain special permission from an exception committee.