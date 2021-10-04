Israel Aerospace signs cargo aircraft conversion deal with Avolon
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Monday it signed a deal to convert Airbus A330-300 aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration for Avolon, the world’s third largest aircraft leasing business, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Under the agreement, IAI will convert 30 jets between 2025 and 2028. Financial details were not disclosed.
State-owned IAI has been expanding its aircraft conversion business, with a projected doubling of cargo aircraft traffic in the next 20 years due to increased e-commerce.
Avolon, headquartered in Ireland, will take part in the aircraft conversion and licensing process, the company said.
