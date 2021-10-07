Israel says Germany's Merkel to meet Israeli PM in Jerusalem

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet Israel's prime minister in Jerusalem and visit Israel Holocaust memorial museum on Sunday, Israeli authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Israeli prime minister's office published on Wednesday Merkel's itinerary for her planned farewell visit to Israel.

On Sunday morning, she will participate in a special cabinet meeting to be held in her honor, followed by a joint press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

"The Prime Minister and the outgoing Chancellor will discuss regional threats and challenges, primarily Iran's nuclear program, and the importance of preserving the power of the State of Israel on all levels," the statement read.