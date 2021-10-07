Bank of Israel holds benchmark interest rate at 0.1% amid rising inflation

The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% for a 12th straight policy meeting on Thursday amid a rebound in the economy after a series of COVID lockdowns and after inflation rose to an eight-year high, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

All 15 economists polled by Reuters had said they expected the monetary policy committee to keep rates steady after doing so ever since cutting them from 0.25% at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Israel's inflation rate rose to 2.2% in August - above the midpoint of the government's 1%-3% annual target range. Policymakers have said it is difficult to determine whether the revival in inflation, which turned positive in March, is transitory.

At the same time, a rapid COVID-19 vaccination rollout in which 40% of Israelis have received a third booster shot has led to an economic rebound, with the country largely free of virus-related restrictions. The economy grew an annualised 16.6% in the second quarter.

The next rates move is widely expected to be a rate increase in 2022 or 2023.