Israel's Bank Hapoalim mulls international debt issue
Israel's Bank Hapoalim said on Monday it was considering an international private offering of subordinated notes to institutional investors, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Hapoalim, one of Israel's two largest lenders, said the issue "will be performed subject to market conditions and at the discretion of the bank."
It said the structure, volume, terms, and timing of the offering had yet to be determined, adding that it intended to use the funds to finance or refinance eligible green projects.
