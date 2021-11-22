Gunman shot dead after killing 1, injuring 4 in Jerusalem

One person died and four others were wounded in a shooting in East Jerusalem on Sunday morning, with the gunman also shot dead, local police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident took place outside the al-Aqsa mosque compound in East Jerusalem's Old City.

The injured, two civilians and two police officers, were hospitalized. Israel's Magen David Adom emergency health service said in a statement that one civilian was in a critical condition and the other was in a moderate-to-serious condition. The two officers sustained minor injuries, the police said.

The police and Border Police officers on patrol nearby shot and killed the Palestinian gunman, and Israeli forces stormed into the al-Aqsa compound in search for a person who allegedly drove the gunman to the site of the attack, according to the police.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.