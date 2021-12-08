Israel budget deficit falls to 4.6% of GDP yr/yr in November
Israel posted a budget deficit of 4.6% of gross domestic product in the 12 months to November, down from 5.5% in the year to October, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The improvement has come amid an economic rebound that has led to higher than expected tax revenue. Over the past 11 months, tax income is up 23.1% from the same period in 2020.
In shekel terms, the deficit was 600 million shekels ($193 million), to bring the gap to 47.7 billion shekels since the start of the year.
The finance ministry last month trimmed its 2021 budget deficit target to 5.5-5.7% of GDP from 6.8% due to higher than expected tax revenues, reflecting a rapid economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Initial acquaintance with minefields maps provided by Armenia creates impression of inaccuracy – ANAMA
Azerbaijan, Russia’s Astrakhan to co-op in dev’t of North-South transport corridor – Astrakhan governor
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to develop document on conceptual approach to digital currency creation in 2022
MasterCard eyes expanding non-cash payment opportunities for public transport in Azerbaijani regions
Azerbaijani Ombudsman talks about measures on Armenia's execution of decision of Int'l Court of Justice
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss issue on construction of bridge and pedestrian crossing over Astarachay River
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank takes measures to ensure high level dev’t of non-cash payments (Exclusive)
International Court of Justice recommended Armenia to resolve border demarcation issue - Azerbaijan's MFA