Israel's imports from China up 40 pct in Jan.-Nov.

Israeli imports from China increased by 40 percent in the first 11 months of 2021, according to a report issued by the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

From January to November, Israeli imports from China, excluding diamonds, amounted to 11.9 billion U.S. dollars, compared to 8.5 billion dollars in the same period last year.

The figure is also much greater than the 9.4 billion dollars in Chinese imports that Israel registered in 2020.

Meanwhile, Israeli exports to China increased by 2.3 percent in the first 11 months of this year, totaling 4.4 billion dollars, up from 4.3 billion dollars in the same period last year.

Israel's total imports from January to November stood at 81.9 billion dollars, up 33 percent year on year, while Israel's exports totaled 53.8 billion dollars, up 18.5 percent, the report said.