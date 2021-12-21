Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot bank raises $569 mln in debt offering
Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel's third-largest bank, said on Tuesday it raised 1.8 billion shekels ($569 million) in a debt offering that expanded two existing bond series, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Demand from institutional investors reached some 3 billion shekels, Mizrahi said.
One series of 5.6 year bonds raised 1.2 billion shekels and will pay interest of 0.78% above comparable Israel government bonds. A second series of 8.5 year bonds raised 600 million shekels at 0.82% above government bonds.
So far in 2021, the bank has raised nearly 5.5 billion shekels in debt plus $600 million in an international bond offering.
