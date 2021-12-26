Israel reports 591 new Omicron cases, 1,118 in total

Israel 26 December 2021 03:21 (UTC+04:00)
Israel reports 591 new Omicron cases, 1,118 in total

Israel on Saturday reported 591 new cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, according to the country's health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It raised the total Omicron cases in Israel from 527 to 1,118, the ministry said.

It added that 723 of all the infected are returning passengers from abroad.

The ministry also reported another 861 cases with high suspicion of infection with the variant, but the results of their genomic sequencing tests have yet to be received.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Israel has risen to 1,363,577 after 1,775 new cases were added.

The death toll from the virus in Israel remained unchanged at 8,241, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 88 to 90.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Putin, Egyptian President Sisi hold phone conversation
Putin, Egyptian President Sisi hold phone conversation
Turkey, Qatar hold talks with Taliban for Kabul airport operations
Turkey, Qatar hold talks with Taliban for Kabul airport operations
Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Jazan
Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Jazan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Villa manager Gerrard to sit out two games after positive COVID test Other News 04:00
Israel reports 591 new Omicron cases, 1,118 in total Israel 03:21
Putin, Egyptian President Sisi hold phone conversation Russia 02:38
France breaks 100,000 barrier for 24-hour COVID-19 infections Europe 01:49
Bomb explodes at restaurant in eastern Congo kills 7 Other News 01:04
As result of activities of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in army building, Azerbaijan became strong state in region - Turkish general Politics 00:15
UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds Europe 25 December 23:44
US flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed due to COVID-19 US 25 December 23:05
'Omicron accounts more than 10% of new COVID-19 cases in Turkey' Turkey 25 December 22:25
No domestic cases of Omicron detected in Russia, Health Ministry says Russia 25 December 21:56
Death toll from Malaysia's floods rises to 46 Other News 25 December 21:20
Iran shares data on investment in Kashan Special Economic Zone Business 25 December 20:52
Lukashenko, Putin discuss cooperation in sphere of defense Russia 25 December 20:41
Uzbekistan launching new Single Cross-border Money Transfers system Uzbekistan 25 December 20:10
Georgian President receives booster shot Georgia 25 December 20:06
Turkish companies interested to join large-scale infrastructure projects in Karabakh (PHOTO) Transport 25 December 20:01
Iran unveils details of exports from Kerman Province Business 25 December 20:00
Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France condemns provocative visit of presidential candidate to Khankandi city Politics 25 December 20:00
Turkey, Qatar hold talks with Taliban for Kabul airport operations Turkey 25 December 19:27
FMs of Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss situation in South Caucasus Politics 25 December 19:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 25 December 18:49
Azerbaijan confirms 501 more COVID-19 cases, 1,092 recoveries Society 25 December 18:41
Director General of TASS news agency congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 18:26
President of Italy congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 18:05
"Did you appoint yourself general?" - touching dialogue of President Ilham Aliyev with 4-year-old Asif in Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 25 December 17:26
First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from visit to Shusha with President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 25 December 17:23
Azerbaijan upgrades army creation to fundamentally new development stage - Analysis Politics 25 December 16:56
Chairman of Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Russian Federation congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 16:55
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin prices dip Finance 25 December 16:39
Georgia names most used transport for imports Georgia 25 December 14:34
Wissol Petroleum Georgia to reduce fuel prices Georgia 25 December 14:31
TAP talks on measures to reduce carbon footprint at PRT Oil&Gas 25 December 14:20
Georgia, Turkey expand free trade agreement Georgia 25 December 14:20
Kazakhstan's fuel assemblies producer opens tender to rent cars Tenders 25 December 14:18
Georgia’s maritime export up in 11M2021 Georgia 25 December 14:16
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 25 Society 25 December 14:14
Azerbaijan destroys smuggled goods of Armenian production - Customs Committee Economy 25 December 14:13
India considers investing in Iran’s Chabahar-Zahedan railway line - PMO Transport 25 December 14:12
Azerbaijan reveals data on investments in fixed assets in Nakhchivan Economy 25 December 14:12
Classmates of President Ilham Aliyev congratulate him Politics 25 December 14:11
Car transshipment between Turkish Cesme and Italian Trieste revealed Turkey 25 December 14:11
Azerbaijan shares data on cargo transportation by sea Transport 25 December 14:09
Azerbaijan Jewelers Association's export revenues grow for 11M2021 Economy 25 December 14:05
Russia registers 981 Covid-related deaths in past 24 hours Russia 25 December 14:04
Azerbaijani banks increase total assets for 11M2021 Finance 25 December 14:02
First deputy head of Russian TASS News Agency congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 14:01
Chairman of US Ethnic Understanding Foundation congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 13:59
Uzbek Central Bank reveals volume of liquid assets Uzbekistan 25 December 13:59
Turkmenistan intends to expand its chemical industry exports Business 25 December 13:53
President Alexander Lukashenko calls President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 13:26
Increase capital spending, India's Centre tells states Other News 25 December 13:00
VP Naidu pays tributes to Vajpayee on his birth anniversary Other News 25 December 12:56
Expert talks impact of Turkish lira exchange rate on Azerbaijan's economy Economy 25 December 12:40
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 25 Georgia 25 December 12:27
Combat duty carried out at high level in liberated territories - Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO) Society 25 December 12:27
Uzbekistan shares data on regulatory capital of its banks Uzbekistan 25 December 12:14
‘Recall noble teachings of Jesus Christ’: PM Modi extends Christmas greetings Other News 25 December 12:01
Iran Zagros Oil & Gas Production Company boosts gas extraction Oil&Gas 25 December 11:45
Trade between Turkmenistan and Russia grows for 2021 - ambassador Business 25 December 11:25
Iran shares data on exports from Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province Business 25 December 11:16
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 25 Finance 25 December 10:48
Azerbaijan unveils petroleum coke exports indicators for 11M2021 Oil&Gas 25 December 10:47
Azerbaijan reports decrease in meat imports Economy 25 December 10:44
Turkey shares cargo traffic data for its Gemlik port in 11M2021 Turkey 25 December 10:43
Azerbaijani ports increase cargo handling Transport 25 December 10:42
Turkish FM congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 10:40
Iran's egg prices to increase by elimination of official foreign exchange rate - Union Business 25 December 10:38
Russia doubles Turkmen gas imports volume in 2021 Oil&Gas 25 December 10:35
Georgian Aqua Geo LTD announces tender on warehouse construction Tenders 25 December 10:11
Iran increasing cargo transportation via East Azerbaijan province Transport 25 December 10:01
Kazakhstan eyes diversifying trade flows with ECO countries Business 25 December 10:00
Roche says at-home COVID-19 rapid test gets ok from FDA US 25 December 09:57
Iran eyes private sector cooperation in INSTC Transport 25 December 09:53
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 25 December 09:52
Turkey discloses cargo traffic via local Iskenderun port for 11M2021 Turkey 25 December 09:42
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 24 Uzbekistan 25 December 09:40
Iran, Turkmenistan discuss bilateral co-op in electricity Business 25 December 09:38
Iran's SLAL shares data on imports Business 25 December 09:30
Uzbek Association plans to open brand stores in Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 25 December 09:29
UK’s Metito Utilities Limited to construct sewage treatment facilities in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 25 December 09:27
Georgia’s TBC Bank sees significant increase in residential real estate transactions Georgia 25 December 09:23
Azerbaijan’s Zangazur corridor has great potential for integration with routes of Turkic-speaking countries - MP Transport 25 December 09:21
91.2% of Azerbaijani citizens fully trust President Ilham Aliyev - SURVEY Politics 25 December 09:11
Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Jazan Arab World 25 December 08:52
Place of next Putin-Biden meeting not under discussion now - Kremlin spokesman Russia 25 December 08:33
Iran’s foreign trade record broken in 13th govt. Iran 25 December 08:17
Kyrgyzstan adds 44 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 25 December 07:44
UN chief welcomes de-escalation in northern Ethiopia World 25 December 06:51
Russia conducts successful salvo launch of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles Russia 25 December 06:08
Turkey confirms 18,910 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 25 December 05:26
Many dead as refugee vessels sink in Greek waters World 25 December 04:43
NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana World 25 December 03:52
Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts - Turkish Minister Turkey 25 December 03:34
11 dead in refugee vessel tragedy off Greek island World 25 December 03:04
France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections Europe 25 December 02:20
Today, we entered new phase of army building work in Hadrut - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 02:11
Our people united around common goal and achieved what we wanted - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 02:06
Results of new economic path to be observed by summer: Erdogan Turkey 25 December 01:36
UK sets new record for COVID cases as Omicron sweeps London Europe 25 December 00:47
Turkmenistan, Iran review electricity cooperation Iran 25 December 00:17
All news