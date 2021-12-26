Israel reports 591 new Omicron cases, 1,118 in total
Israel on Saturday reported 591 new cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, according to the country's health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
It raised the total Omicron cases in Israel from 527 to 1,118, the ministry said.
It added that 723 of all the infected are returning passengers from abroad.
The ministry also reported another 861 cases with high suspicion of infection with the variant, but the results of their genomic sequencing tests have yet to be received.
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Israel has risen to 1,363,577 after 1,775 new cases were added.
The death toll from the virus in Israel remained unchanged at 8,241, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 88 to 90.
