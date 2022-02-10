Israel budget deficit falls to 3.3%, nearly reaching pre-pandemic level

Israel's budget deficit declined to 3.3% of gross domestic product over the prior 12 months in January, nearly reaching its pre-pandemic level and down from 4.5% in December, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Israel posted a budget surplus of 18.5 billion shekels ($6 billion) in January, with tax income up 35% over the prior year. Government expenses were 15.1% lower last month over January 2021, the ministry said.

It added that the state has so far allocated 177.9 billion shekels ($55 billion), or 94%, of a 188.3 billion shekel COVID-19 stimulus package launched in 2020.

Out of a total 2022 budget of 396.9 billion shekels, 12.1% was spent in January, the ministry said.

The deficit had been as low as 3.2% of GDP in January 2020 before rising steadily on steep state spending to cope with the virus, reaching as high as 12% a year ago.

Much of the narrowing of the deficit has come from sharply higher gains in tax income since the economy has rebounded well from the pandemic with unemployment reverting back close to pre-COVID levels.

Israel's economy grew an estimated 6.5% in 2021 and is forecast to grow 5.5% this year.