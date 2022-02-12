Bahrain confirms Israeli officer will be stationed in the country - state agency
Bahrain's foreign ministry confirmed in a statement on Saturday that an Israeli officer will be stationed in the country, according to the state news agency, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The appointment will be related to the work of an unnamed international coalition of more than 34 countries, the report said.
Bahrain also said that the coalition's task includes securing freedom of navigation in the territorial waters of the region, protecting international trade and confronting piracy and terrorism.
Earlier media reports said Israel would send a naval officer to an official posting in Bahrain, the first time an Israeli military officer has been posted to an Arab country.
