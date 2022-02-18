Israel economy minister to visit Morocco to sign cooperation agreement

Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry, Orna Barbivai, will pay a four-day working visit to Morocco starting Sunday, the ministry announced on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During the visit, the minister is expected to sign an economic-trade cooperation agreement, the details of which were agreed upon about a year ago, shortly after the two countries signed a historic agreement for the establishment of full diplomatic relations in December 2020.

The economic agreement to be signed in Morocco is an important step in laying the basis for doing business between the countries, the Israeli ministry noted.

Barbivai will meet with Morocco's Minister of Industry Ryad Mezzour, Minister of Economy and Finance Nadia Fettah Alaoui and Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment, and Skills Younes Sekkouri, as well as other senior government officials and business leaders.

The Israeli minister is also expected to visit projects of Israeli companies operating in Morocco in the fields of textiles and agriculture.