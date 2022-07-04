Israel, Poland agree to restore ties: Israeli statement

Israel and Poland have agreed to improve their ties, which were stained over Polish legislation to limit Jewish Holocaust restitution claims, an Israeli statement said on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"It was agreed that relations would be restored to their proper course," said a statement released on behalf of Israeli President Isaac Herzog after he held a phone talk with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The two leaders agreed to mutually restore the ambassadors. According to the statement, Herzog, in a joint initiative with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, requested the return of the ambassador of Poland to Israel.

"Duda agreed that the Polish ambassador should be appointed soon and announced that the new Israeli ambassador-designate to Poland will present his letters of credence within the next few days," the statement added.