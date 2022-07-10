Israel PM "extends hand" to Arab countries ahead of Biden's visit

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday called on Arab countries to form ties with Israel, sending a message to Saudi Arabia ahead of United States President Joe Biden's visit this week, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Noting Biden's planned trip to Israel, Palestine, and Saudi Arabia, Lapid told his cabinet ministers that Israel "extends its hand to all the countries of the region."

He called on Arab countries "to build ties with us, establish relations with us, and change history for our children."

Lapid, who became Israel's caretaker prime minister on July 1 following the collapse of the coalition government, will host Biden during his trip to Jerusalem on Wednesday and Thursday.