Gantz appoints Major General Herzi Halevi as IDF's 23rd chief of staff

Israeli defense Minister Benny Gantz appointed the current Deputy Chief of Staff, Major General Herzi Halevi, as his candidate for the position of the 23rd Chief of Staff of the IDF, Trend reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

During the coming week, Defense Minister Gantz will forward the name of Halevi to the advisory committee for appointments to senior positions in the civil service headed by (retired) Supreme Court judge Manny Mazuz and, subject to its approval, will bring the appointment to the government's approval.