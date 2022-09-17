Israel attacks environs of Damascus

Israel has delivered a missile strike on the outskirts of Damascus killing five people, Trend reports citing TASS.

Syrian air defense systems deflected the attack on Damascus international airport and the city’s southern outskirts.

Syria’s state television was the first to report the Saturday attack.

There is no information yet as to whether the attack impacted the airport’s operation.

On September 6, Israel delivered a missile strike on Aleppo airport in northern Syria. Due to damages, the facility was shut down with regular flights redirected to Damascus. On September 9, the airport in Aleppo resumed operations.