Israel’s new Foreign Minister Eli Cohen held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to focus on bilateral relations and regional issues, Cohen wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I have just finished a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who called to congratulate me on taking office. We touched upon some bilateral and regional issues, as well as the relations between [our] countries," Cohen said.