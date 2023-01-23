Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Israel

Finland’s is set to decide soon on purchase of Israeli air defense systems

Israel Materials 23 January 2023 07:42 (UTC +04:00)
Finland’s is set to decide soon on purchase of Israeli air defense systems

Follow Trend on

The Finnish Defense Ministry is set to make a decision soon about the purchase of Israeli air defense systems, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The ministry is choosing between two suppliers: Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, according to the report. The first producer is offering the Barak MX system, and the second the David’s Sling. Finland has shortlisted the two after also considering proposals from Germany, Norway, and the UK.

The ministry declined to elaborate about the potential deal.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more