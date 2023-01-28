Police detain teenage attacker in Jerusalem shooting incident

The attacker who opened fire in East Jerusalem on Saturday morning was a 13-year-old boy, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the media outlet, the attacker has been identified as an East Jerusalem resident. The teenager was injured during his detention and had to be taken to the hospital.

The shooting incident took place at the City of David archaeological site. Police tentatively classified it as a terrorist attack. The incident left two people injured.

On Friday night, a terrorist attack on a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in East Jerusalem killed seven people and left another three wounded. According to the police, the attacker, who is believed to have acted alone, was killed while trying to flee the area.