Protests continue across Israel against controversial judicial reform

Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated late Saturday against a controversial government-proposed reform of the country's judicial system, according to Israeli media, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Footage aired by Israeli media showed protests staged in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Kfar Saba, and other cities, making it the sixth consecutive week that opponents took to the street to voice their concerns.

The reforms include giving the parliament the ability to override supreme court rulings with a simple majority, sparking worries that the change might weaken the courts and grant the ruling coalition unchecked power.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other pro-reformists said the change sought to limit the judiciary's influence over lawmaking.

His ruling coalition has said it wanted to complete the reform-related legislation by April.