Israel’s military says its artillery striking Syria after rocket attack

Israeli jets hit Syrian military targets on Sunday in response to rockets launched towards Israeli territory overnight, Israel’s military said, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Israel said artillery and drone strikes hit the rocket launchers and were followed by airstrikes against a Syrian army compound, military radar systems and artillery posts.

The Israeli military “sees the State of Syria responsible for all activities occurring within its territory and will not allow any attempts to violate Israeli sovereignty,” the Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement.