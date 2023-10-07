Combined attack launched on Israel (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning, Trend reports.

First, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water and air. There are already casualties among the civilians.

The press service of the Israel Defense Forces confirmed that rocket fire is being conducted on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarms sound continuously on Saturday morning in many localities of the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs. Residents of the southern and central regions of Israel are advised to stay near shelters.