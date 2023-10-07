Israel reveals number of killed, injured people following attack from Hamas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Hamas attack on Israel resulted in death of five and injury of more than 100 people in Sderot city, Trend reports.

According to Israeli media, Hamas is launching massive rocket attacks on Israeli territory near the border with the Gaza Strip.

Members of the organization have already entered Sderot and other border areas. There are clashes on the ground.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that civilians were killed.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel's Defense Minister Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.