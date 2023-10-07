Hamas intervenes in southern Israel - Israeli MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Hamas members conduct patrols in communities in southern Israel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel said, Trend reports.

"Dozens of Hamas militants crossed from Gaza into Israel this morning. Thousands of Israelis are currently forced to sit in their homes while Hamas militants patrol communities in southern Israel, trying to enter homes and kill innocent Israeli families," the ministry said.

"Hamas will pay a high cost for its actions," said the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X (Twitter).

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that civilians were killed.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.