Hamas continuously shells Israeli cities - native of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Israeli cities are being shelled by rockets every two minutes, a native of Azerbaijan, who lives in the Israeli city of Holon, Ronald Silberman told Trend.

He noted that an alarm sounds every time before a rocket attack.

"In the new buildings, one of the rooms is being built as a bomb shelter. There are no such rooms in old buildings. There are bomb shelters on the second floors of such buildings. In addition, there are bomb shelters in almost every part of the city," Silberman said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that civilians were killed.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.