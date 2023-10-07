Israeli MoD numbers rockets fired from Gaza Strip (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. About 2,200 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel today from 06:29 (GMT+4) to noon, the Israeli Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, the Israeli army continues to counterattack targets in Gaza.

Currently, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are strengthening communities in the south and areas close to the Gaza Strip with operational forces.

"Operational commanders are arriving in every settlement to lead the battles. Concurrently, we have initiated the mobilization of all reservists for IDF units. This morning, approximately 2,200 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the ministry said. "A number of terrorists infiltrated into southern Israel. In response, the Israeli army launched Operation 'Swords of Iron'. Numerous soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces, including special forces, have been deployed to protect the residents in southern Israel, and various units are in action."

"Dozens of Israeli army fighter jets have conducted strikes on several targets in the Gaza Strip belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization," the ministry added.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that more than 20 civilians were killed and more than 500 wounded.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.