Israel strikes several Hamas targets in Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Israel Defense Forses' (IDF) fighter jets struck a number of Hamas targets, including terrorist military installations in two multi-storey buildings in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said in a statement, Trend reports.

It is noted that these buildings were used by senior Hamas terrorists to carry out terrorist activities.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that more than 20 civilians were killed and more than 540 wounded.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.