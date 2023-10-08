Death toll from attack on Israel rises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The death toll has increased as a result of an attack from the Gaza Strip on Israel, Israeli army radio said, Trend reports.

As a result of terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas militants, 300 Israelis have now been killed.

The number of injured throughout the country exceeded a thousand people.

This morning, Israel experienced a coordinated assault, commencing with a significant rocket barrage launched from the Gaza Strip. Subsequently, militants infiltrated by land, water, and air.

In response to the massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of preparedness for potential conflict. Additionally, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced the mobilization of reservists on a large scale.