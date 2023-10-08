Israel eliminates Hamas terrorists in Gaza Strip (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. More than 400 Hamas militants have been neutralized and dozens of terrorists captured in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

Israeli aviation struck a complex of buildings belonging to the "head of the intelligence unit" of the radical group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

A combined attack was launched against Israel yesterday morning. From the beginning, a massive bombardment of rockets began from the Gaza Strip, followed by militant infiltration by land, water and air.

In response to the massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of preparedness for potential conflict. Additionally, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced the mobilization of reservists on a large scale.