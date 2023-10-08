Latest data on casualties from attack on Israel revealed

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Israel Materials 8 October 2023 18:05 (UTC +04:00)
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. 600 individuals lost their lives due to rocket attacks originating from the Gaza Strip on Israel, Trend reports.

The attack also left 2,048 people injured.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel yesterday. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

