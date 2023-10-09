Israel's Ashkelon subjected to massive rocket fire (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The Israeli city of Ashkelon was subjected to a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, Trend reports, referring to the Israeli media outlets.

More than 3000 rockets were launched at Israel in the past 24 hours alone.

As a result of continuous shooting, the ammunition of the missile defense system "Iron Dome" has been significantly depleted. In this regard, Tel Aviv appealed to the United States for help in increasing supplies.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel yesterday. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.