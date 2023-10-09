FM confident Israel to defeat Hamas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Israel will win, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wrote on "X" (Twitter), Trend reports.

According to him, Israelis living in different countries of the world are applying to return to the country as soon as possible.

"This makes us very happy," Cohen added.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel in the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".